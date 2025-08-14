Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels: A Sparked Friendship from ‘The Biggest Loser’

LOS ANGELES, CA – Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels, known for their roles on the reality show ‘The Biggest Loser,’ have not remained friends since Michaels left the show in 2013. This revelation comes amid discussions about their past as the show will be examined in an upcoming Netflix docuseries.

Harper, who served as a trainer on ‘The Biggest Loser’ for 16 seasons before becoming a host for Seasons 17 and 18, has confirmed that he and Michaels have not been in touch for years. In a 2020 interview with Us Weekly, he stated, “I’m good. I’ve got a couple of people from the past, but not many.” He expressed excitement about working with new trainers on the show, sidestepping questions about his history with Michaels.

Michaels, who trained contestants on the show during various seasons, has also indicated that there are “fundamental differences” between her and the show’s producers that led to her departure. She expressed dissatisfaction with how she was portrayed on the show, stating, “You saw none of the relationships, none of the bonds that I build with my clients.” She felt this distorted perception led to many negative views of her.

In a separate instance, Michaels made headlines for her comments regarding Harper’s heart attack in 2017, suggesting his fitness routine and diet may have contributed to the event. This stirred further discussions about their strained relationship, as she hinted that they hadn’t communicated in some time.

As new episodes of ‘The Biggest Loser’ air on the USA Network, fans are left wondering about the past camaraderie between the two trainers. With the Netflix docuseries approaching, more insights into their relationship might be revealed. However, the path to reconciliation seems unlikely, given their history.