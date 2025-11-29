Bob Iger Makes Acting Debut in Zootopia 2 This Holiday Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Attendees of the Walt Disney Animation Studios feature Zootopia 2 this holiday weekend may have noticed a familiar voice in the film. Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Co., delivers the weather forecast in a scene as ‘Bob Tiger.’

For theatergoers who stay for the credits, they can confirm that Bob Tiger was voiced by Robert A. Iger, marking the veteran Disney executive’s first-ever acting role listed on IMDB. Iger joins a voice cast that includes Shakira, Ke Huy Quan, Macaulay Culkin, Quinta Brunson, and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winner Robert Irwin.

Iger has appeared as himself in various documentary and unscripted projects, including a recent appearance on ESPN‘s Manningcast. However, despite Disney’s long history in animation, he has never voiced an animated character until now.

This is actually the second time Iger has delivered a weather forecast for a Disney platform. In December 2021, shortly before his previous exit from the company, Iger provided a forecast for the Disney-owned ABC station in Los Angeles. Notably, one of Iger’s first jobs in media was as a weatherman for a local TV station in Ithaca, New York.

Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 hit film, was a box office success, earning $39 million on its opening day. The movie aligns with Iger’s strategy for Disney, as the company has leveraged the Zootopia intellectual property into theme park attractions and shows in both Florida and China.

As Iger plans to step down from his role, Disney has informed Wall Street that a new CEO is expected to be announced next year, with Iger’s contract ending at the close of 2026.