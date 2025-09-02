Bob Krause Shifts Campaign Focus to U.S. Senate in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa lawmaker Bob Krause is halting his campaign for Congress in Iowa’s 1st District to run for the U.S. Senate after Republican Sen. Joni Ernst announced she would not seek reelection. This major shift follows Ernst’s confirmation on September 2, sparking a scramble for her Senate seat.

Krause, a Democrat, initially aimed to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 1st District. However, with Ernst’s departure, he now believes a Senate bid offers a better chance for success. He stated, “I have run for the U.S. Senate before and have many friends across the state and believe this will be a better fit for an ultimate victory.”

The former lawmaker endorsed Christina Bohannan, a former state representative, in the 1st District Democratic primary. Krause has attempted to secure the Democratic nomination for the Senate in both 2010 and 2016 but was unsuccessful. In 2022, he withdrew from the primary after failing to gather enough signatures.

Having served three terms in the Iowa House from 1973 to 1979, Krause is also a military veteran, with experience in both the U.S. Army Reserve and the Iowa Army National Guard. He is known for his advocacy on veterans’ issues, currently serving as president of the Veterans National Recovery Center.

In a video announcement outlining his Senate campaign, Krause emphasized his commitment to the Constitution: “For 28 and a half years in the military, I pledged to defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic.” He expressed concern over recent political movements that he sees as threats to constitutional values.

“As your elected senator, I will fight to protect democracy through our Constitution,” Krause said. “I will avoid blindly following the party line, as our two current U.S. senators have done — much to the disadvantage of Iowa and the nation.”

Krause enters a competitive Democratic primary, which includes state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, state Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, Des Moines School Board Chair Sanna D. Lacey, and former Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Nathan Sage. On the Republican side, former state Sen. Jim Carlin and others are already vying for the nomination, while U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson is expected to announce her candidacy shortly.

In Iowa, political dynamics are shifting rapidly as 2026 approaches, with both the governor’s office and a Senate seat opening for the first time in decades, likely leading to increased competition among candidates for various offices.