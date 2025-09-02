Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Available for Digital Purchase and Rent

Universal City, California — Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell in the action-packed sequel, Nobody 2, which is now available for digital rent and purchase. Released on September 2, 2025, the film has garnered attention for its intense action sequences and compelling story.

Nobody 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto, follows Hutch Mansell, a suburban father with a violent past. During a vacation with his family, Hutch encounters trouble when he crosses paths with a ruthless crime boss, played by Academy Award nominee Sharon Stone. The film explores themes of family and work-life balance amidst high-octane action.

Producer Marc Provissiero emphasized the challenge of crafting a sequel, stating, “We know that Hutch has a particular set of skills. We decided to show the challenge and create themes around work-life balance.” This journey not only entertains but also resonates with viewers, reflecting contemporary familial struggles.

The cast includes returning actors such as Connie Nielsen as Hutch’s wife Becca, RZA as his brother Harry, and Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father. New faces in the film include John Ortiz and Colin Hanks, who portray a corrupt theme park operator and sheriff, respectively.

Nobody 2 is rated R for strong violence and language, similar to its 2021 predecessor. For those preferring physical media, the Collector’s Edition will be available on Blu-ray and DVD starting October 7, 2025.

The film’s digital release includes over 30 minutes of exclusive bonus content, offering fans insight into the making of the fight scenes and character development. Fans can rent Nobody 2 for $19.99 or purchase it for $25.99 across various digital platforms, including Apple TV and Prime Video.

As Odenkirk continues to establish himself as an action star, audiences can anticipate more adventure from the Nobody franchise in the future.