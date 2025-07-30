Entertainment
Bob Odenkirk Discusses Nobody 2 at San Diego Comic-Con
San Diego, CA — Bob Odenkirk, known for his impressive performance in the action film Nobody, appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss his latest role in Nobody 2. The sequel follows character Hutch Mansell as he embarks on a much-needed family vacation.
Odenkirk, during a panel with IGN, expressed his admiration for Jackie Chan‘s films and shared his unique take on action scenes. He humorously remarked about his character’s possible showdown with Alvin and the Chipmunks, saying he would ‘murder’ them by stepping on them.
In addition to showcasing his comedic side, Odenkirk reflected on the challenges he faced while working with stars like Sharon Stone. He explained how he enjoys immersing himself in action roles that allow for both humor and intensity.
The panel also featured discussions on how Hutch would hold up in combat against other movie characters who have taken vacations in their sequels. Odenkirk showed respect for those characters who throw bricks at enemies, indicating a playful rivalry between action heroes.
All this and more can be seen in Nobody 2, although details on its streaming availability are not yet confirmed. Odenkirk continues to embrace his evolution into an action star, bringing a mix of seriousness and comedy to his performances.
