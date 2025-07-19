Bob Odenkirk Returns to Action in Nobody 2 Trailer

LOS ANGELES, CA — Bob Odenkirk is set to reprise his role as Hutch Mansell in the action thriller sequel, Nobody 2, which will hit theaters on August 15, 2025. The recently released final trailer showcases Mansell’s struggle to protect his family while dealing with dangerous criminals.

Four years after confronting the Russian mob, Hutch is still $30 million in debt and taking on contracts to pay it off. He and his wife Becca, played by Connie Nielsen, decide to take their children on a much-needed vacation to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, a nostalgic location from Hutch’s childhood.

The family, including Hutch’s father portrayed by Christopher Lloyd, arrives in the quaint tourist town of Plummerville, hoping for relaxation. However, their getaway quickly turns chaotic after a run-in with local bullies. This encounter leads them into the sights of a corrupt theme-park operator, played by John Ortiz, and a dubious sheriff, portrayed by Colin Hanks.

The trailer reveals Hutch facing off against a violent crime boss, portrayed by Sharon Stone, who escalates the threat against the Mansell family. As the action unfolds, Hutch’s fatherly instincts kick in, unleashing intense scenes of conflict, including a dramatic sequence at the amusement park.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the script of Nobody 2 includes work from Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin. Following the success of the first film, which grossed over $57 million worldwide, anticipation is high for Hutch’s latest harrowing adventure.

Tickets for Nobody 2 are now available for pre-order, promising more edge-of-your-seat moments as Odenkirk once again delivers a blend of family dynamics and thrilling action.