Bob Odenkirk Returns in Action-Packed Sequel Nobody 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell in the action-packed sequel, Nobody 2, which opens in theaters on August 15, 2025. This time, Hutch’s plans for a family vacation in Plummerville quickly spiral into chaos when he clashes with a local crime boss.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, Nobody 2 is garnering early praise for its thrilling action sequences and Odenkirk’s captivating performance. Critics describe the film as a strong follow-up to the original, highlighting how it expands on the storyline while maintaining the franchise’s signature humor and violence.

Reviews suggest the sequel is “far superior in every way” and “an upgrade” over the first film, featuring gruesome yet entertaining moments that keep audiences engaged. “If you were a fan of the first Nobody, there’s a good chance you’ll have a great time watching Nobody 2,” one reviewer remarked.

Odenkirk’s character, Hutch, tries to leave his past as a dangerous assassin behind, but his vacation plans are interrupted by a corrupt sheriff and various antagonists, forcing him back into action. As he confronts challenges to protect his family, Hutch showcases his skills in a way that blends dark comedy with intense sequences.

Sharon Stone joins the cast as Lendina, a flamboyant crime boss whose over-the-top portrayal is both entertaining and menacing. Critics note that her character adds a unique dynamic to the film, marking a standout performance in a role that allows her to revel in villainy.

The film’s action sequences are choreographed effectively, with Tjahjanto praised for his ability to balance high-energy violence with comedic timing. Reviewers point out that the film manages to deliver continuous action with a runtime of just 89 minutes, ensuring it stays engaging throughout.

Despite its plot being likened to a “hot dog” — enjoyable but lacking depth — critics agree that Nobody 2 successfully delivers a fun cinematic experience. With Odenkirk’s compelling performance and plenty of action, the film aims to provide audiences with an entertaining escape this summer.

The film’s combination of action and humor suggests that Odenkirk’s journey as Hutch is far from over, setting the stage for potential future sequels.