Bob Odenkirk Returns in Action-Packed Sequel to Nobody

LOS ANGELES, CA — Bob Odenkirk is back on the big screen with the sequel to his 2021 action thriller, Nobody. The new film, set to premiere on August 15, features Odenkirk reprising his role as Hutch Mansell, a former assassin who faces off against dangerous criminals while on vacation with his family.

The actor, who is well-known for his roles in the acclaimed series Better Call Saul and as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, has had a remarkable career journey. In 2019, Odenkirk not only starred in but also produced the original Nobody, which was released during the COVID-19 pandemic and received positive reviews.

Odenkirk, now in his 60s, committed to a rigorous training regimen to prepare for the action role. This fitness routine paid off significantly when he suffered a near-fatal heart incident on the set of Better Call Saul in July 2021. Discussing the importance of exercise, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “It was more that you’ve got to exercise when you get older.”

The narrative of Nobody 2 builds on Odenkirk’s real-life experiences. Inspired by his family’s past vacations and challenges, Hutch’s character in the sequel seeks to rekindle connections with his wife Becca, played by Connie Nielsen, and their children. Odenkirk recalls having gone on two vacations in his youth, emphasizing the relatable family dynamics portrayed in the film.

Director Timo Tjahjanto has infused elements of comedic family films alongside the thrilling action that fans appreciated in the original. However, Odenkirk faced personal challenges while juggling multiple roles on set. He remarked, “There was a point where I was losing a lot of weight,” alluding to concerns from those around him as he balanced training, acting, and writing responsibilities.

At the film’s recent premiere, Odenkirk was joined by longtime friend Rhea Seehorn, who has been making waves with her upcoming series under Vince Gilligan. Odenkirk expressed enthusiasm for her project, predicting it will be a major success.

Despite his fondness for both Hutch Mansell and the character of Saul Goodman, Odenkirk is ready to explore new roles. He admitted that the complexities of playing these characters weigh heavily over time, saying, “You can’t just carry that guy around all the time.” Nonetheless, he remains open to further films in the Nobody franchise, aiming to delve deeper into the Mansell family’s dynamics.

As Odenkirk prepares for the release of Nobody 2, he reflects on the creative processes behind the scenes and the collaborative efforts that have shaped the film. The anticipation for his return in the sequel is palpable among fans and critics alike.

Nobody 2 opens in theaters nationwide on August 15.