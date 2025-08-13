Bob Odenkirk Returns as Hutch in ‘Nobody 2’ Premiere

Hollywood, CA – Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, and RZA walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday night to celebrate the premiere of ‘Nobody 2,’ the sequel to the popular action thriller.

Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, a suburban dad with a secret life as a master assassin. He describes the character as ‘like John Wick with a 401(k) and sensible shoes.’ This sequel continues the story as Hutch, despite promising his wife played by Nielsen, falls back into a life of action while vacationing at a small-town water park.

During the event, Odenkirk shared how his life experiences influenced the character, particularly a past incident involving an armed intruder. He told The Hollywood Reporter, ‘What matters to me is that you see the family and you relate to them.’ He emphasized the importance of connecting with the audience through relatable family experiences, such as dealing with everyday challenges.

Odenkirk attributed his ability to perform the physically demanding role to extensive training he undertook following his near-fatal heart attack. ‘I never stopped training. In fact, I trained yesterday. It’s more fun than just running on a treadmill,’ he said, encouraging others to maintain their fitness as they age.

The film introduces a new villain, Lendina, played by actress Sharon Stone, who expressed her excitement about portraying a complex antagonist. Stone remarked, ‘When you play a villain, there isn’t any rule at all about your character,’ highlighting the unpredictable nature of such roles.

RZA, who plays Hutch’s adopted brother, praised Odenkirk as the perfect modern action hero. ‘There’s something natural and real about him. Now you’ve got the regular guy who can be just as dangerous, and I think that inspires everybody,’ he noted.

‘Nobody 2’ is set to hit theaters on Friday, promising fans more thrilling action and unexpected twists.