Bob Odenkirk Talks Future of Saul Goodman Role Amid Prison Sentence

Los Angeles, CA – Bob Odenkirk recently shared his thoughts on the future of his iconic character Saul Goodman nearly three years after the end of his show, Better Call Saul. Despite his willingness to reprise the role, he confirmed he does not expect any revival soon due to his character’s dire situation.

Odenkirk expressed his fondness for the role during an interview on *Today*, saying, “That part turned my life around, and I’ve given more to that part than anything I’ve done.” He reflects on the strong creative influence of the show’s creators, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, saying, “They are some of the best writers who ever worked in TV. So if they were to think of something in that world, of course I would do it.” However, he remains skeptical about the possibility of a new series, stating, “I think they’ve all moved on to some more amazing projects that you’ll soon see.”

In the series finale, titled “Saul Gone,” Saul faces the consequences of his criminal actions, leading to an 86-year prison sentence. Odenkirk noted, “He’s not getting out. If there’s another Saul show, it takes place inside prison.” This leaves room for creative exploration within those confines.

The actor’s career began in the late 1980s, with early roles on *Saturday Night Live* and popular sitcoms like *Roseanne* and *The Larry Sanders Show*. His portrayal of Saul Goodman in *Breaking Bad* ultimately transformed his career, earning him acclaim and solidifying him as a prominent figure in television.

While discussing the character, he acknowledged the challenges of portraying someone with such deep personal issues, noting, “They’re guys who, for different reasons, have pretty big chips on their shoulders, and that’s hard to play after a while.”

Odenkirk’s co-star Rhea Seehorn, who played Kim Wexler, is involved in new projects, including a highly anticipated show by Gilligan titled *Pluribus* on Apple TV+.