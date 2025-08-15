Bob Odenkirk Transforms into Action Star with ‘Nobody 2’

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Bob Odenkirk, best known for his roles in ‘Better Call Saul‘ and ‘Mr. Show,’ has embraced a surprising new avenue in his career: action star. Following his successful transition to dramatic roles, Odenkirk has taken on the lead in the highly anticipated sequel, ‘Nobody 2.’

In this sequel, Odenkirk reprises his role as Hutch Mansell, a former assassin whose life takes unexpected turns. Originally released in March 2021, ‘Nobody‘ garnered strong box office results, earning $57.5 million against a $16 million budget, even during pandemic constraints. Odenkirk began training for the role years prior, utilizing a fitness regimen designed by the directors of the successful ‘John Wick‘ franchise.

After a serious heart incident on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’ in July 2021, Odenkirk’s dedication to fitness proved crucial. ‘It was more that you’ve got to exercise when you get older,’ he told The Hollywood Reporter. The intense training not only prepared him for the physical demands of ‘Nobody,’ but it also played a role in his recovery.

In ‘Nobody 2,’ Hutch finds himself on a family vacation with his wife Becca, played by Connie Nielsen, and their two children. The storyline draws inspiration from Odenkirk’s own childhood vacations. ‘We went to the Wisconsin Dells, and it became a core experience for this sequel,’ he said, reflecting on how those early trips shaped the film’s narrative.

The film combines action and humor, likening it to the iconic ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation.’ Director Timo Tjahjanto layered elements of familial tension and absurdity into the action-packed sequel. Odenkirk stated that these undercurrents of family drama add depth, making the fight scenes more than just physical confrontations.

As anticipation builds for ‘Nobody 2,’ Odenkirk remains enthusiastic about the potential for further explorations of Hutch Mansell’s character. ‘I’d love to do more of it,’ he said, hinting at the possibility of a trilogy. The film opens on August 15 in theaters nationwide.