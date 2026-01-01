Bob Stoops and Montee Ball Inducted into Rose Bowl Hall of Fame

PASADENA, Calif. — Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and former Wisconsin running back Montee Ball were inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame on Tuesday during a ceremony at The Langham Huntington hotel.

Stoops, who guided the Oklahoma Sooners to a 34-14 victory over Washington State in the 2003 Rose Bowl, has a storied career in college football. He recorded a remarkable 190-48 record from 1999 to 2016, including a national championship win in 2000. Stoops is notable for being the only coach in history to win both a national championship and all four BCS bowl games.

Beyond coaching, Stoops had his own experience as a player. He was a starting defensive back for Iowa during its 28-0 loss to Washington in the 1982 Rose Bowl. He retired from Oklahoma in 2017 at age 56 and was succeeded by Lincoln Riley, then the Sooners’ offensive coordinator. Stoops returned to the sidelines as an interim coach for Oklahoma’s 47-32 victory over Oregon in the 2021 Alamo Bowl.

Ball also made his mark at the Rose Bowl, becoming the only player to rush for over 100 yards in three different games. He notably rushed for 132 yards in a 21-19 loss to TCU in the 2011 Rose Bowl, followed by 164 yards in a 45-38 defeat to Oregon in 2012, and 100 yards against Stanford in a 20-14 loss.

Stoops was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2021, making his recognition at the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame a continuation of his celebrated legacy in college football.