Entertainment
Bob Vylan’s Concert Canceled After Controversial Comments on Charlie Kirk
Tilburg, Netherlands – The punk duo Bob Vylan has had their concert canceled after frontman Bobby Vylan made controversial remarks about the late right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk during a show in Amsterdam.
Kirk was fatally shot last week in Utah, and during their performance at Paradiso, Bobby Vylan referred to him as “an absolute piece of shit” and added, “Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk, you piece of shit.” These comments have sparked outrage, leading the Tilburg venue 013 to cancel their scheduled concert on September 16.
The venue, while acknowledging that the comments were made within the context of punk and activism, stated that they felt the remarks went “too far” and expressed disapproval of the trivialization of political violence. They previously allowed Bob Vylan to perform after controversy surrounded their set at Glastonbury, where Bobby led chants of “death to the IDF.” This performance led to investigations by police and the revocation of the band’s visas for an upcoming U.S. tour.
Bobby Vylan responded to the backlash in a video, stating, “At no point during yesterday’s show was Charlie Kirk’s death celebrated.” He stressed that his comment did not amount to a celebration of Kirk’s death, criticizing media interpretations of his statements.
In reaction to the cancellation, the band tweeted, “They want us down so bad but we just played a sold-out Paradiso. It’s always love in Amsterdam.” Despite backlash from various quarters, Bob Vylan has garnered support from fans who believe in their artistic expression.
The situation highlights the ongoing tensions between artistic freedom and public sentiment surrounding political figures, particularly in the current charged climate surrounding issues of free speech and activism.
Recent Posts
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’