Bobbi Althoff Bids Farewell to ‘The Really Good Podcast’ After Two and a Half Years

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — TikTok star Bobbi Althoff has officially signed off from her popular podcast, “The Really Good Podcast,” in a heartfelt farewell episode that aired Thursday. Althoff, who gained fame through her comedic clips about motherhood, has amassed over 30 million followers on TikTok since launching her career.

In her final episode, Althoff donned dark glasses and a black outfit, announcing, “All right guys, I don’t really think there’s any good way to say this. But this is the last episode of The Really Good Podcast.” The podcast, which debuted in April 2023, has included interviews with numerous celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, Shaquille O’Neal, Mark Cuban, and Offset.

Reflecting on her journey, Althoff stated, “It has been a dream, every second of it.” During her farewell, she performed a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” as she reminisced about the show’s highlights and its impact during its run.

Althoff gained significant public attention for her unconventional interview techniques, notably her infamous interview with rapper Drake, conducted in bed, which garnered over 1 billion views. The podcast also drew comparisons to Zach Galifianakis’ “Between Two Ferns” for its awkward and humorous approach to guest interactions.

The podcast quickly rose to popularity, winning Best Emerging Podcast at the 2024 iHeart Podcast Awards. Althoff also secured an exclusive distribution agreement with Studio71, a global media company, which helped propel her platform even further.

In her closing remarks, Althoff humorously expressed her unexpected feelings about the show ending, saying, “I didn’t know I’d fall off as quickly as I did. To be honest, I did think this was going to last a bit longer.”

Despite the conclusion of the podcast, Althoff is not stepping away from the spotlight completely; she is currently working on a new television comedy series after signing a development deal. Fans can still keep up with Althoff’s life and work on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, along with reruns of the podcast available on YouTube.

The last episode has generated considerable engagement, with supporters expressing their sadness over the show’s conclusion in the comments.