New York, NY — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has stirred up controversy on social media this week with his comments about washing chicken. In an Instagram post, Flay answered fans’ burning questions, revealing that he does wash his chicken before cooking, a practice many food safety experts advise against.

The debate over washing chicken is ongoing, with many arguing that rinsing can spread harmful bacteria, such as Salmonella, throughout the kitchen. Food safety authorities, including Food Director, explain that while water can clean, it does not disinfect. ‘Yes, water is effective at cleaning, but cleaning is NOT the same as disinfecting,’ they stated.

Flay’s admission sparked a flurry of reactions online. One user commented, ‘Washing chicken? Enjoy the salmonella splatter all over the kitchen,’ while others questioned his culinary advice due to his washing methods. ‘Washing his chicken but not his rice proves we shouldn’t take his opinions seriously,’ another user wrote.

Despite the backlash, some fans defended Flay’s choice. ‘People who don’t wash their chicken are the same ones who don’t wash their legs in the shower,’ a supporter posted. Another chimed in, expressing solidarity with Flay, ‘A fellow chicken washer 😍👏🏽.’

The chicken-washing debate continues to divide opinions, leaving many wondering how they should handle their poultry as they prepare meals.