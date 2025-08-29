Entertainment
Bobby Flay Sparks Chicken-Washing Debate on Social Media
New York, NY — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has stirred up controversy on social media this week with his comments about washing chicken. In an Instagram post, Flay answered fans’ burning questions, revealing that he does wash his chicken before cooking, a practice many food safety experts advise against.
The debate over washing chicken is ongoing, with many arguing that rinsing can spread harmful bacteria, such as Salmonella, throughout the kitchen. Food safety authorities, including Food Director, explain that while water can clean, it does not disinfect. ‘Yes, water is effective at cleaning, but cleaning is NOT the same as disinfecting,’ they stated.
Flay’s admission sparked a flurry of reactions online. One user commented, ‘Washing chicken? Enjoy the salmonella splatter all over the kitchen,’ while others questioned his culinary advice due to his washing methods. ‘Washing his chicken but not his rice proves we shouldn’t take his opinions seriously,’ another user wrote.
Despite the backlash, some fans defended Flay’s choice. ‘People who don’t wash their chicken are the same ones who don’t wash their legs in the shower,’ a supporter posted. Another chimed in, expressing solidarity with Flay, ‘A fellow chicken washer 😍👏🏽.’
The chicken-washing debate continues to divide opinions, leaving many wondering how they should handle their poultry as they prepare meals.
Recent Posts
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production
- Genshin Impact 5.8 Reveals Deep Lore and Surprising Truths