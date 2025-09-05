Bobby Flay’s Tribeca Apartment Renovation Tells A Culinary Story

NEW YORK, NY — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay recently completed a six-month renovation of his Tribeca loft, yet surprisingly, his kitchen remains untouched.

Flay, known for his cooking shows and restaurants, originally purchased the 3,800-square-foot space due to its historic charm and high ceilings. Almost a decade later, the decor felt outdated, prompting Flay to either relocate or renovate.

“I really liked my apartment,” Flay said. “But I really wanted to love my apartment.” After considering other places in New York City, he decided to stay in Tribeca because of its unique “old New York” character.

Bobby enlisted designer Olivia Capuano for the redesign. Before moving in, he worked with her to customize the apartment. Their collaboration has since blossomed into a friendship, making the design process enjoyable. “We just have a really fun relationship,” Capuano remarked.

One notable change includes creating a foyer by altering the entry that led directly into the kitchen. Capuano designed a vestibule, which Flay describes as a “little jewel box,” complete with factory-style doorways and antique brass frames.

The bathrooms were another focal point. Flay wanted to incorporate five different marbles in each of his guest bathrooms. “It’s like stone Disneyland,” he explained after picking out the vibrant slabs for the renovations, a distinct shift from his previous subtle choices.

In the living area, Capuano reoriented furniture to create a more inviting space, enhancing sight lines from the kitchen to the dining area. “It’s the way that I show my adoration,” Flay said about hosting friends and family.

Moreover, Flay has a special affinity for unique finds, including a vintage chandelier from the Netherlands that he considers critical to the revamped space. “That thing is just spectacular,” he said.

The apartment buzzes with new energy, much to the delight of Flay’s cats, Canelo and Stella, who have made the space their own. “The house is theirs,” Flay joked. “Let’s put it that way.”