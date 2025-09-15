Bobby Hart, Legendary Songwriter of The Monkees, Dies at 86

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Bobby Hart, a renowned songwriter and half of the legendary duo Boyce and Hart, passed away at his home in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 86. Hart was instrumental in crafting some of The Monkees‘ biggest hits, including “I Wanna Be Free” and “Last Train to Clarksville.”

The Monkees confirmed the news on their official Instagram, sharing heartfelt memories and photos of Bobby with the band members Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork. The post read, “Very sad news to report: Bobby Hart, the songwriting dynamo who was half of the duo responsible for so many Monkees songs, has died.” The post went on to celebrate his contributions to music and mentioned his solo work as well.

Hart’s songwriting partner, Tommy Boyce, had preceded him in death, but together they produced the iconic Monkees theme and other memorable tracks. Hart expressed gratitude for the lasting impact of their music, saying, “It’s interesting and gratifying to look back these many years later and see that the Monkees are still with us… the records themselves have been staples that have gone on to sell for years and years.”

Micky Dolenz, the only surviving member of The Monkees, also paid tribute to Hart on social media. Dolenz’s post described Hart as having made significant contributions not only to the band’s success but to their spirit as well. He noted Hart’s talent and calming presence during turbulent times, calling him the “eye of the hurricane.”

Hart’s health had been declining since he broke his hip in 2024. He is remembered for his dedicated songwriting career and his two marriages, most recently to singer Mary Ann Hart, along with his two children.