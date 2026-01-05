Bobby Portis Shines as Bucks Face Trade Decisions

Milwaukee, WI – Bobby Portis is having a standout run with the Milwaukee Bucks this December, averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5 percent from 3-point range. After a slow start to the season, Portis has activated his ‘Bobby Buckets’ mode, scoring in double figures in 11 of 12 games and reaching over 20 points four times, including a team-high 25 in a recent win against Charlotte.

Portis’s performance has sparked discussions within the Bucks’ front office as they explore potential trades. Despite his impressive showing, some analysts suggest his rising value could signal the end of his time in Milwaukee. Portis has recorded nine or more rebounds in six of his last eight games, showcasing both his scoring ability and rebounding that could attract interest from other teams.

The Bucks, currently 4-4 over their last eight games, are leaning on Portis for scoring, especially as star player Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from injury. While Portis is not seen as the All-Star the team may need to push for the playoffs, his contributions make him an asset that could help Milwaukee land a bigger star.

“When the game was there to be won, it was Portis who stepped up,” said a Bucks analyst after the Charlotte game. “He was instrumental in scoring key points during crunch time.”

Portis’s team-friendly three-year, $44 million contract also makes him an appealing option for teams looking to make moves without restriction. As speculation about his future continues, some suggest he could be involved in multi-team deals that would allow the Bucks to bring in additional talent.

With trade discussions heating up, the challenge for the Bucks will be striking a balance between holding onto Portis, who has become a fan favorite, and leveraging his increased value for potential improvements to the roster. The Bucks will host the Washington Wizards next, hoping to build on their recent success with Portis leading the way.