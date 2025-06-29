Bobby Portis Signs Three-Year Deal with Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee, WI – Bobby Portis has agreed to a three-year, $44 million contract to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, as reported by ESPN on Sunday. The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Portis, 30, has been a key player coming off the bench for the Bucks for nearly five seasons. He opted to decline a $13.4 million player option before finalizing his new contract, which was negotiated with his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports.

In recent seasons, Portis has established himself as a valuable asset, finishing in the top three for the Sixth Man of the Year award in both 2023 and 2024. Last season, however, was challenging for him as he missed significant time due to a 25-game suspension for a violation of the NBA‘s anti-drug policy.

Despite playing a career-low 49 games last season, Portis managed to average 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds over 25.4 minutes per game. He has become one of the few remaining players from the Bucks’ championship roster in 2021, contributing 2,181 points off the bench in the last three seasons—ranking third in the NBA during that period.

This new contract solidifies Portis’s role in the Bucks as they continue their pursuit of another championship.