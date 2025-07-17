Washington, D.C. — Bobby Wagner, the 35-year-old linebacker for the Washington Commanders, has been omitted from ESPN‘s Top 10 list of inside linebackers, despite his recent 11th consecutive NFL All-Pro selection.

This acknowledgment comes even as Wagner continues to perform at a high level, amassing 132 tackles during the 2024 season on a one-year, $6.5 million contract. His exclusion from the Top 10 has been described as a ‘slap in the face’ to his longstanding career and achievements.

Wagner’s fellow linebacker, who secured a spot at No. 5, and another four-time All-Pro took the top position for the second year in a row. The decision has drawn criticism from fans and colleagues alike.

<p“One anonymous NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN that Wagner is 'still great at getting jump on a play,' noting his instincts and intelligence on the field. However, the evaluator acknowledged that 'pass coverage is where you see a little bit of a dip,' which is to be expected at this stage in his career,” said ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Wagner is expected to be a first-ballot selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when eligible. His Hall of Fame monitor number currently sits at 112.88, well above the average of 106.0 for inside linebackers.

Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wagner has left an indelible mark on the league. He played a key role in leading the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl victory and has received numerous accolades, including being an 11-time NFL All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler.

<p“As part of the Seahawks during their championship years, Wagner has displayed both longevity and excellence on the field,” remarked a sports analyst. “He continues to build one of the strongest Hall of Fame cases in NFL history.”

Leading up to the 2025 season, Wagner’s place in history seems secured, although he must continue to prove his worth in a competitive league.