Bobby Whitlock, Legendary Musician, Dies at 77

FORT WORTH, Texas — Bobby Whitlock, the talented pianist and guitarist known for his work with Derek and the Dominos, has died at 77. Whitlock passed away at 1:20 a.m. on August 10 at his home, following a brief illness, as confirmed by his manager Carole Kaye.

In a heartfelt statement, Kaye shared, “With profound sadness, the family of Bobby Whitlock announces his passing after a brief illness. He was surrounded by family.” Born and raised in Memphis, Whitlock made significant contributions to rock music, playing on acclaimed albums such as Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs and All Things Must Pass.

Whitlock’s musical journey began in his teens when he recorded with Sam & Dave and became the first white artist signed to Stax Records. In 1969, he recorded with Delaney and Bonnie, which eventually led to collaborations with icons like Eric Clapton and George Harrison.

As a co-founder of Derek and the Dominos in 1970, Whitlock was instrumental in crafting the band’s signature sound. He co-wrote several tracks for their landmark album, particularly “Bell Bottom Blues” and “Tell the Truth.” After the band’s breakup in 1971, he released solo albums and contributed to The Rolling Stones‘ Exile on Main Street.

In her tribute, Whitlock’s wife Coco Carmel reflected on their life together, highlighting his rise from poverty to fame. “How do you express in but a few words the grandness of one man who came from abject poverty in the south to heights unimagined in such a short time?” she said, adding that he viewed life as a grand adventure.

Whitlock was also an avid painter in his later years, creating over 1,800 pieces since 2018. “If anyone could paint how they feel, it is Bobby,” his website notes. He remained engaged with music until his passing, continuing to inspire many through his artistic endeavors.

Bobby Whitlock leaves behind his wife, children, and sister Debbie Wade. His enduring legacy in the music world will be remembered by fans and musicians alike.