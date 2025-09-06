Bobby Witt Jr. Leads Royals in Postseason Pursuit

Kansas City, Missouri — Bobby Witt Jr. is making history this season as the youngest player ever to hit 100 home runs in Major League Baseball. The 25-year-old shortstop is also the first player to achieve over 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in his first four seasons. As the Kansas City Royals gear up for a critical series against the Minnesota Twins, Witt’s performance will be vital for their playoff hopes.

In the past week, Witt has hit two game-winning home runs that have helped keep the Royals competitive in the wild-card race. His impressive skillset and leadership on the field have made him a key player during this All-Star season.

“It’s all about consistency,” Witt said in a recent interview. “You go through ups and downs, but you have to stay focused and strive to perform your best every night.”

Witt’s journey in baseball is influenced by his family’s legacy. Growing up in a household immersed in the sport, he recalls fondly the moments shared with his father, a former major leaguer. “He always pushed me to be great, helping me with physical and mental training,” said Witt.

Off the field, Witt enjoys collecting sports cards and spending time with his wife. He also tries to find local sushi restaurants when traveling, favoring the spicy tuna roll as his go-to order.

This weekend, the Royals’ three-game series against Minnesota could determine their fate in the postseason. Witt’s contributions in these games will be crucial for the team’s success.

“Every game matters right now, and I’m just focused on doing my part,” Witt emphasized. “I’m excited to compete and help my team win.”