Bobby Witt Jr. Leads Sunday MLB Home Run Betting Odds

Kansas City, MO – With 15 games scheduled for Sunday, August 3, Major League Baseball enthusiasts have plenty of betting opportunities for home runs. Bobby Witt Jr., considered one of the top players in baseball, stands out among the best bets for home run player props.

This season, Witt has 16 home runs through 109 games, a slight dip from his previous back-to-back 30-homer seasons. However, he leads the American League with 36 doubles. Notably, he has recorded five batted balls with exit velocities exceeding 105 mph in the past six days, indicating his potential to regain home run power as the season progresses.

Witt is listed with considerable odds of +440 for a home run in the MLB betting lines. The SportsLine Projection Model, known for simulating each MLB game 10,000 times, suggests significant value in these odds. The model is up 47.3 units this season on individual MLB home run picks, having hit two out of three bets last Saturday.

Witt’s performance against right-handed pitchers has also been noteworthy; all his home runs this season have come against righties. His opponent, Chris Bassitt, has given up five home runs in his last two starts, enhancing Witt’s prospects further.

Other notable picks include Kyle Stowers from Miami at +480 and Mickey Moniak from Colorado at +480. Stowers is expected to bounce back after a tough outing, while Moniak has performed well at home, hitting ten home runs this season at Coors Field.

For those looking to place bets, numerous sportsbooks are offering competitive odds on MLB home run props, including FanDuel and DraftKings. As MLB fans prepare for the day’s action, these insights may help guide their betting strategies.

As the season progresses, players and teams continue to reveal valuable trends that can aid bettors. For Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. remains a name to watch closely, with expectations high for his performance.