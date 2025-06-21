Boca Juniors, Benfica Draw in Heated Club World Cup Match

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — In a thrilling match during the Club World Cup, Boca Juniors and Benfica played to a 2-2 draw on June 16, 2025. The contest was marked by high emotions, with both teams finishing with ten players after receiving red cards.

Boca Juniors excited their fans at Hard Rock Stadium by taking a 2-0 lead in the first half. Miguel Merentiel opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a well-placed shot following a low cross. Just six minutes later, Rodrigo Battaglia increased the lead with a header, sending the large Boca contingent into a frenzy.

However, Benfica responded just before halftime. After a VAR review, a penalty was awarded for a foul on Nicolás Otamendi, which Angel Di María calmly converted to cut the deficit to one goal.

The second half saw both teams trading blows, but the tension escalated when Andrea Bellotti of Benfica was sent off in the 70th minute for a dangerous tackle. Despite being a man down, Benfica equalized in the 84th minute through Otamendi’s powerful header from a corner, leaving both teams with a point.

As the match closed, Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin was involved in a post-match confrontation, highlighting the intensity of the game.

Boca Juniors will next face Bayern Munich in Miami on Friday, a match expected to be even more challenging. Benfica, on the other hand, will play Auckland City in Orlando. Both teams are looking to secure crucial points in their pursuit of advancing in the tournament.