Boca Juniors Coach Russo Prepares for Bayern Munich Clash

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida, USA (June 19, 2025) — Boca Juniors head coach Miguel Angel Russo expressed confidence in his team’s abilities ahead of their highly anticipated match against Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup on June 20.

The Argentinian squad opened their Group C play with a 2-2 draw, and Russo noted that a win over Bayern could secure their advancement to the knockout stage. Their next match is expected to be against Auckland City, who recently suffered a heavy defeat against Bayern, losing 10-0.

Russo addressed reporters at a press conference on June 19, emphasizing the need for his players to stay mentally and strategically prepared. “Heart and head, always there. We need to be sufficiently clever to know how to play this type of match,” he said. He also acknowledged the challenge posed by Bayern, labeling them as a strong and fast team, but he stopped short of calling them invincible.

“It’s a stretch to call somebody invincible in soccer. There are so many possibilities and styles,” he remarked. “These are historic teams, and the idea here is to compete.”

The Boca Juniors fans are expected to play a crucial role in the match. Russo expressed gratitude for their unwavering support, stating, “More than surprised, it’s a strength of our supporters… It makes me happy because it’s part and parcel of what we do.”

The match at Hard Rock Stadium kicks off at 9:00 PM and promises to be an exciting encounter between two storied football clubs.