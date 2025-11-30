Boca Juniors Faces Argentinos Juniors in Crucial Clausura Quarterfinal Match

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Boca Juniors will host Argentinos Juniors on Sunday at 18:30 in a critical quarterfinal match of the 2025 Torneo Clausura. Both teams have established themselves as championship contenders, and the atmosphere promises to be intense.

The match will take place at the iconic Estadio Alberto J. Armando, known as La Bombonera. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN Premium and TNT Sports Premium. Fernando Echenique has been appointed as the main referee, with Lucas Novelli overseeing the VAR.

Claudio Úbeda‘s Boca Juniors enters the match on a five-game winning streak, with recent victories including a 3-1 win against Barracas Central and a solid 2-0 over Talleres. The team finished at the top of Zone A with 29 points, securing a place in the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

In the knockout stage, Boca comfortably eliminated Talleres with a decisive 2-0 victory. However, Úbeda is wary of the challenge posed by Argentinos Juniors, who are also in fine form under coach Nicolás Diez. The Bicho ended the regular season in fifth place in Zone A with 25 points and recently secured a 2-0 win against Vélez, thanks to two goals from their standout player, Hernán López Muñoz.

“It’s crucial for us to maintain control of the match,” said Boca’s defender Juan Barinaga. “The whole team is motivated, and we are ready for this final at home. We can’t afford to miss any opportunities.”

The winner of this matchup will progress to the semifinals to face the victor of Monday’s clash between Racing and Tigre.