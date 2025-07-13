Boca Juniors Faces Argentinos Juniors in Season Opener

Buenos Aires, Argentina — Boca Juniors will face Argentinos Juniors today at 6:45 p.m. in the season opener of the Torneo Clausura. The match will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, a site familiar to both clubs and named after the legendary player.

As Boca prepares for this key match, head coach Miguel Ángel Russo has announced that Leandro Paredes will not take part in the game. Paredes, a key addition in the latest transfer window, is still regaining fitness after his vacation.

Another noticeable absentee from the Boca lineup is Exequiel Zeballos, who has been a regular substitute. His absence is reportedly a tactical decision, while Marcos Rojo is sidelined due to a lingering injury. Russo mentioned that Rojo had a conversation with him regarding his recovery, and it appears he will not be ready for the upcoming match.

Despite these absences, Boca reported an aggressive formation for today’s match. They plan to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, aiming to control the game. Agustín Marchesín will start in goal, supported by a backline featuring Luis Advíncula and Nicolás Figal at center-back.

Historically, Boca has had the upper hand in matches against Argentinos, winning 72 out of 151 official encounters, with 44 matches ending in a draw and Argentinos claiming 35 victories.

The atmosphere is anticipated to be electric, as fans of Argentinos hope to witness an upset against their rivals. The excitement is palpable, and the players are eager to make a strong start to the season.

The referee for today’s match is Ariel Penel, with ESPN Premium broadcasting the game live.