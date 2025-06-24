Boca Juniors Faces Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup Match

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Boca Juniors will compete against Auckland City in the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday, June 24, at GEODIS Park.

Auckland City was almost eliminated from the tournament, but Boca Juniors still has a slim chance to advance. They must secure a decisive victory and rely on Bayern Munich to defeat Benfica in their next match.

Boca needs a win by at least seven goals to overcome a current goal differential disadvantage. Despite Auckland’s struggles, having not yet scored in the tournament, they aim to improve their performance and prove they belong at this level.

This matchup marks a pivotal moment for Boca Juniors, whose fans are expected to provide robust support, bringing bright blue and yellow colors to the stadium. Boca’s fanbase is known for their passionate dedication, making any Boca match feel like a home game.

Team line-ups for the match are expected to include key players like Boca’s Agustin Marchesin and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane. Kane is keen to make an impact after being unable to score in the previous match.

Fans can catch the game on DAZN, which offers various subscription options allowing access to streams with or without ads.

The matchup is crucial as it could define the future of both teams in the tournament. Bayern Munich is expected to face Benfica shortly after the Boca match, which could further impact the standings in Group C.