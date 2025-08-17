Boca Juniors Faces Urgent Need for Victory Against Independiente Rivadavia

Mendoza, Argentina – Boca Juniors visits Independiente Rivadavia tonight to break a 12-match winless streak. The match, part of the fifth round of the Torneo Clausura 2025, kicks off at 8:30 p.m. at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, refereed by Pablo Dóvalo.

Boca Juniors, currently second-to-last in Group A with only three points, has not won since April 19. Coach Miguel Ángel Russo is under pressure to turn the team’s fortunes around. “This is a critical match for us,” Russo said. “We need to find a way to win and restore confidence in the team.”

Independiente Rivadavia, on the other hand, has four points but is looking to strengthen its standing after a loss to Estudiantes. Coach Alfredo Berti hopes to capitalize on Boca’s struggles. “We want to take advantage of their rough patch and secure three important points at home,” Berti stated before the match.

Both teams are making adjustments, with Boca looking to strengthen its defense and potentially introducing Nicolás Figal back into the lineup. “We need to ensure a solid back line to avoid conceding,” Russo emphasized.

The game will feature Sebastián Villa for Independiente Rivadavia, who is returning to face his former team. “It’ll be emotional for me, but I am focused on helping my team win,” Villa noted before the match.

In addition to Villa, both teams have significant players, including Edinson Cavani for Boca Juniors, who remains a key figure in their attack. The competition is fierce, but for Boca Juniors, a victory not only stops the streak but also soothes growing tensions among fans and players.

The match is available on ESPN Premium and promises a thrilling encounter as each team seeks to improve their season standings amid high stakes.