Boca Juniors Hosts Banfield in Crucial Match Tonight

Buenos Aires, Argentina — Boca Juniors will face Banfield at La Bombonera tonight at 6:15 p.m. for the sixth round of the 2025 Torneo Clausura. Fans can follow the match live on TNT Sports, with Nicolás Lamolina serving as the referee and Silvio Trucco overseeing VAR.

Boca Juniors enters this match after a revitalizing 3-0 victory over Independiente Rivadavia, ending a streak of 12 matches without a win. This win brought the team under coach Miguel Ángel Russo to six points in Zone A, placing them tenth overall and keeping their hopes alive for qualification to the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

Coach Russo is expected to maintain the same lineup that proved successful in Mendoza. Despite criticism, Edinson Cavani will start as a forward.

On the other side, Banfield has had a modest start to the Torneo Clausura, holding ninth place in Zone A with seven points. Coach Pedro Troglio‘s team found success recently with a 3-2 comeback against Estudiantes, overcoming a two-goal deficit, adding some momentum to their game.

Fans anticipate an exciting match as both teams aim for a playoff spot, with Boca seeking to build on their recent victory and Banfield striving for stability. The atmosphere at La Bombonera is expected to be electric as both teams vie for essential points.

The teams confirmed their lineups, with Boca featuring Agustín Marchesín, Juan Barinaga, Lautaro Di Lollo, and others, while Banfield will field Facundo Sanguinetti, Juan Luis Alfaro, and their key players. Boca aims to stay competitive in the league and avoid falling behind in the annual table.

Whether Boca can rebound successfully or Banfield can claim an upset at La Bombonera remains to be seen, but both teams are poised for a challenging and significant match.