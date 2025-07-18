Boca Juniors Hosts Unión de Santa Fe for Crucial Match

Buenos Aires, Argentina — Boca Juniors will face Unión de Santa Fe on Friday, July 18, at 7:30 PM in the second round of the Torneo Clausura. The match will take place at the Estadio La Bombonera.

Managed by Miguel Ángel Russo, Boca Juniors is looking for its first victory of the season after a disappointing 0-0 draw with Argentinos Juniors. The team aims to improve its performance and keep its fans hopeful.

“We have to perform better at home,” Russo said. “The support of our fans will be key.” Boca’s hopes may be bolstered by the potential return of Leandro Paredes, a World Cup champion, though he might start from the bench.

Unión, coached by Leonardo Madelón, approaches this game with confidence after a 1-0 victory over Estudiantes de La Plata, thanks to a goal from Mauricio Martínez. Unión had a challenging first half of the season but hopes to build on its recent success.

The teams previously met earlier this year, resulting in a 1-1 draw at Unión’s home ground. Boca is currently placing fourth in the standings with 34 points, same as Argentinos Juniors and River Plate, although with a worse goal difference.

“We need this win to stay in contention for the Libertadores,” noted a Boca player. “Our goal is to make it to the international tournaments.”

The referee for the match will be Sebastián Zunino, and the game will be transmitted live on ESPN Premium. Fans can also follow live updates through various sports platforms.