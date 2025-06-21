Boca Juniors Show Power in Club World Cup Clash Against Benfica

MIAMI, Florida – The Boca Juniors faced Benfica Lisbon in their opening match of the Club World Cup on Monday, bringing excitement unlike the empty stadiums seen in previous games. The Argentine fans created a vibrant atmosphere with their passionate chants, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Boca Juniors made an early statement, showcasing their tenacity against the European side, raising concerns for FC Bayern as they prepare for their second group match. After 20 minutes, goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin launched the ball forward, connecting with Carlos Palacios, sparking a quick play. Lautaro Blanco facilitated a pass to Miguel Merentiel, who scored the opener, putting Boca ahead 1-0 in front of their energetic supporters.

Just six minutes later, Roberto Battaglia extended the lead to 2-0 following a corner, igniting further euphoria among the Boca fans. This match highlighted the significance of the tournament for Boca – a chance to add to their legacy, earning recognition similar to their glory in 2000 and 2003.

While Boca plays a direct and physical style, their determination was evident as they kept Benfica under pressure. The Portuguese team struggled to respond and was handed a lifeline with a penalty just before halftime after a foul. Ander Herrera, frustrated by the referee’s decisions, was shown a red card after an outburst.

The physicality escalated in the second half, with both teams adopting a rough approach. After Benfica leveled the match at 2-2 late on, Boca’s Nicolás Figal received a red card for a dangerous challenge. The match concluded in a draw, leaving both teams with nerves frayed.

With FC Bayern next on the horizon, Boca understands the stakes and hopes to replicate past triumphs against the German giants, rekindling memories of their 2001 final. The stage is set for an intense clash, and Boca players are ready to seize the moment, undeterred by the daunting challenge ahead.