Jerusalem, Israel — The bodies of three hostages, including an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier and two civilians, have been recovered from Gaza during a military operation. This recovery was confirmed by Israeli authorities on Sunday, following a special operation carried out by the Israel Security Agency (ISA) and the IDF.

The deceased hostages include Ofra Keidar and Yonatan Samerano, both civilians, and 19-year-old soldier Shay Levinson. Their remains were retrieved from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, more than 625 days after they were taken during a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

Ofra Keidar, aged 71 and a resident of the Be’eri kibbutz, was known as a community leader. Her family has expressed grief, noting she was killed while on a walk in the fields she loved. Her husband was also a victim of the attack. “On that dark Saturday, Ofra went for a walk and never returned,” her kibbutz said in a statement.

Yonatan Samerano, 21, from Tel Aviv, was taken by Hamas militants during a music festival. Described as a talented DJ, he had aspirations of a career in event production. His family contends that a United Nations worker was implicated in the abduction of his body.

Shay Levinson, a dual German-Israeli national, was killed in combat on the same day as the attacks. He was a tank commander and a promising athlete who opted for military service over a professional sports career. Levinson was remembered for his quiet determination.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated that the return of the bodies brings some comfort to the families who have endured uncertainty and anguish throughout the ordeal. “The return of their bodies provides some comfort to the families,” the forum said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed gratitude to the military for their efforts. He noted the ongoing campaign to return more hostages still held in Gaza, as tensions continue to rise amid Israel’s military operations.

As the conflict persists, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports significant casualties on both sides, with the death toll in Gaza exceeding 55,000 since the outset of the conflict. Israel continues to prioritize the retrieval of the remaining 50 hostages, as their families await news amid the chaos.