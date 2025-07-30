Body Camera Footage Released in Miami-Dade Deputy Shooting Incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Newly-released body camera footage shows a deputy from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office shooting and killing a man outside an apartment complex in the West Little River area on June 17.

Deputy Kelvin Cox, 24, found himself confronting the man, later identified as Kristofer Laboy, outside the Sunset Palm Villas Association complex just outside Miami city limits. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. after deputies attempted to pull over a yellow Chevrolet Corvette with dark tints, which Laboy failed to stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tracked the vehicle to the complex where Laboy exited the car with a gun in hand. Footage of the incident captures Deputy Cox shouting, “Put the gun down!” before he opened fire. Cox is seen picking up Laboy’s gun from the ground after the shooting.

Authorities reported finding marijuana and prescription drugs in Laboy’s vehicle. Family members have since called for the release of body camera footage, challenging the sheriff’s office on their portrayal of Laboy. “He is no damn thug,” said a family member, stressing Laboy’s role as a loving son and brother.

Laboy’s father stated that his son had called him panicking before the incident, saying someone was chasing him and asking for help. He insisted that Laboy was a licensed concealed carry holder who owned the gun for protection.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Deputy Cox, with 23 years on the force, has previously been involved in two other fatal incidents which were deemed justifiable.

“This footage allows for transparency with our community,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz in a statement. She emphasized the commitment to high standards and earning public trust.

However, an attorney for the Laboy family expressed concerns about the edited video, calling it misleading. “This video shows unmarked cars without lights chasing Kristofer, instilling fear for his life,” the attorney stated, demanding the release of all unedited footage.

The investigation remains ongoing as the community awaits more information about this tragic incident.