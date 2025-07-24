Body Found Inside Car Fire in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A body was discovered inside a burning vehicle early Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on July 21, 2025, on Briar Ridge Way, just east of Cumming.

Deputies responded to reports of a car fire and found a 2021 Toyota Corolla fully engulfed in flames in front of a home. While one deputy spoke with residents, the Forsyth County Fire Department arrived to extinguish the flames. During this process, firefighters discovered a deceased body inside the vehicle.

Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers explained that no one knew about the body until the crew was overhauling the vehicle. “Upon discovering the deceased, per our standard operations, the fire crew immediately called for a fire investigator,” he said.

Residents identified Rachel Diaz as the owner of the nearby home. She told deputies that the car did not belong to her and speculated that her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Rowland, could have been involved, citing his history of stalking her. A registration check confirmed that the vehicle belongs to Pranay Seela from Cumming.

Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the deceased and any possible suspect. The case is under investigation by the Forsyth County fire marshal’s office and the sheriff’s office. The body has been sent to the Forsyth County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.