Body Found in Impounded Tesla Registered to Singer D4vd

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident involving a body discovered in an impounded Tesla in Hollywood. The vehicle is registered to the 20-year-old musician known as D4vd.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Monday after reports of a foul odor coming from the vehicle. Upon arrival, they discovered human remains in the front trunk of the Tesla, which is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

According to police reports, the car had been at the tow yard for a few days prior to the discovery. Authorities noted that the remains were found inside a bag. As of now, there has been no information released about the identity of the deceased.

D4vd, who is known for viral hits including “Here with Me” and “Romantic Homicide,” released his debut album earlier this year. The rising star often attributes his success to TikTok. He is set to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of his “Withered” world tour, which began last month. The tour will make a stop in Los Angeles on September 20.

Neither D4vd nor his team has publicly commented on the investigation, although he has limited his social media interactions during this time. ABC News’ Gio Benitez recently interviewed the artist, highlighting the impact of his music.