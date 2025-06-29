Body Found Inside Springfield Storage Unit, Investigation Ongoing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Springfield Police are investigating a death found inside a storage unit in north Springfield. Officers discovered a body in a storage unit located on the 1200 block of East Thoman Street.

Authorities have indicated that the death does not appear to be suspicious. They assured the public that there is likely no ongoing threat related to this incident.

The investigation is still in progress as police continue to gather details. No further information has been released regarding the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding the death.

Local residents are encouraged to remain calm, as officials state that the situation poses no risk to the community. Springfield Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.