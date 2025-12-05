Body of Missing Boater Found Near Taylors Island After Three-Week Search

TAYLORS ISLAND, Md. – The Maryland Natural Resources Police have concluded a three-week search for a missing Chesapeake Beach man after locating his body Thursday afternoon in the waters off Dorchester County.

Lonnie James Johnson, 65, was discovered near Taylors Island after NRP aviators spotted his body during an aerial search around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Officers recovered his body south of the mouth of the Little Choptank River.

Johnson was reported overdue after he left Chesapeake Beach for a fishing trip on Nov. 13. His unmanned 23-foot center-console vessel was found the following day, Nov. 14, near Taylors Island. Authorities tracked Johnson’s cell phone to assist in their efforts.

Over the 21 days of searching, multiple agencies responded, including the Maryland State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol, and several fire companies. The search efforts also involved numerous volunteers and community members who rallied to assist in locating Johnson.

Friends and fellow fishermen from the community were actively involved in the search, hoping to bring Johnson back to his family. Todd Riggs, a fellow charter captain and friend, expressed the close-knit nature of the fishing community. “LJ is a really great person,” Riggs said. “He was always trying to teach people.”

The search transitioned from a rescue mission to a recovery operation as concerns grew over Johnson’s safety amid deteriorating conditions. Johnson was the owner of G-Eye Jigs, a fishing tackle company, and a well-respected figure in the local fishing community.

His disappearance and the subsequent search efforts drew widespread attention and support, demonstrating the bond shared among those who love fishing in the area.

Johnson’s loved ones and the community reflected on his impact as they mourned his tragic loss.