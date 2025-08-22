Body of Missing Omaha Man Found in Rocky Mountain National Park

BOULDER, Colo. (WOWT) – The Larimer County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the body recovered in Rocky Mountain National Park last week was that of Blake Kieckhafer, a 23-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska. Kieckhafer had been reported missing by his family only days prior, having last been seen on August 7 when a ride-share driver dropped him off in the park.

Search efforts began on August 11 after family members reached out to park rangers, prompting a coordinated response that included local community members, agencies, and a helicopter. Over 80 individuals joined the effort to find Kieckhafer, focusing on the Emerald Lake area where his body was ultimately discovered on August 13.

According to the coroner’s report, Kieckhafer died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries, believed to be the result of a fall on August 9. The investigation highlighted the treacherous conditions in the park and emphasized the dangers of hiking, particularly in high-elevation areas.

Rangers noted that weather conditions can change rapidly in Rocky Mountain National Park, with temperatures dropping significantly even in summer. They recommend that hikers prepare adequately, with appropriate gear and layers, before venturing into the mountainous terrain.

Kieckhafer was described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with short blonde hair, a mustache, and blue-green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, pants, and a dark baseball cap. A small maroon daypack was also retrieved from the scene.

The Rocky Mountain National Park, established in 1915, attracts countless visitors each year with its rugged beauty, diverse ecosystems, and opportunities for outdoor recreation. As search and rescue operations conclude, park officials extend their condolences to the family and friends of Kieckhafer during this difficult time.