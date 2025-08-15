News
Bodybuilder Hayley McNeff Passes Away at 37, Leaving a Lasting Legacy
SUDBURY, MA – Hayley C. McNeff, a celebrated bodybuilder and nutritionist, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2025, at the age of 37. Hailing from Concord, Massachusetts, Hayley’s family described her death as ‘unexpected but peaceful.’
Born to David J. McNeff of Wayland and Michelle C. Walker of South Dartmouth, Hayley was the beloved sister of Ashley S. McNeff and Scott P. McNeff. She was known for her bright personality, humor, and determination to achieve her goals. ‘Hayley was like a beam of light in this world,’ her father stated. ‘She had boundless energy and was very determined to achieve whatever she set out to do.’
Hayley graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School and later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. A lifelong athlete, she found success in various sports including equestrian, diving, and skiing before dedicating herself to bodybuilding, where she earned the title of U.S. Bodybuilding Champion.
Her accomplishments in bodybuilding included winning the overall category at the 2009 East Coast Classic, and she was featured in the documentary ‘Raising the Bar‘ which showcased her journey and passion for the sport.
After retiring from competitive bodybuilding, Hayley pursued graduate studies in psychology to help others. Her obituary emphasizes her nurturing nature towards friendships and her talent for making those around her laugh.
Visitation for Hayley will be held at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home in Wellesley on Saturday, August 16, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, her family has requested donations be made in her honor to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Hayley McNeff will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the many lives she touched in her community.
