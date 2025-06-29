Bodybuilders Compete in Yangon for International Olympic Day

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Male and female bodybuilders showcased their strength and skills during a competition held at the Myanmar Convention Center on Saturday, June 28, 2025, to commemorate International Olympic Day.

The event highlighted the growing interest in bodybuilding in Myanmar, attracting contestants from various regions. Competitors participated in both bodybuilding and model physique competitions, demonstrating their hard work and dedication.

Behind the scenes, contestants prepared anxiously in the backstage area, ensuring they were ready to impress the judges and the audience. Many expressed excitement about being part of an event that celebrates sports and fitness.

“Competing in this event is an amazing opportunity to represent Myanmar,” said one participant. “It shows that bodybuilding is becoming popular in our country, and we are proud to showcase our talent.”

The competition was well-attended, with fans cheering for their favorite athletes. Bodybuilding enthusiasts hope this event will inspire more people to take part in fitness and sports activities.

As the competitions progressed, both male and female contestants took the stage to display their impressive physiques. This event not only marked International Olympic Day but also celebrated the dedication of athletes in Myanmar.