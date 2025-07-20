Sports
Boeheim’s Army Dominates Herkimer Originals in TBT Opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buddy Boeheim led Boeheim’s Army to a convincing 97-71 victory over the Herkimer Originals in the first round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on Saturday night at SRC Arena, located on the campus of Onondaga Community College.
The top-seeded Boeheim’s Army, a team primarily composed of Syracuse alumni, controlled the game from the start, never trailing throughout the match. Boeheim and Elijah Hughes combined for 45 points, including 12 made three-pointers. Boeheim finished the game with 24 points, making 7 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc.
The Army shot an impressive 62.1% from three-point range, connecting on 18 of 29 attempts. Their overall shooting was nearly as strong, hitting 62.3% of their field goals. Hughes contributed 21 points, while Jacob Gilyard and Jimmy Boeheim each scored 10 points, with Gilyard adding 11 assists for a double-double.
Herkimer managed to close the gap to nine points by the end of the first quarter, but Boeheim’s Army pulled away in the second, leading 48-31 at halftime. A 13-2 run to start the third quarter put the game well out of reach, with the Army pushing their lead to as much as 30 points.
“It was a super cool experience,” said Damien Call, a former player for Herkimer who finished with four points. “They shot the heck out of it. They’re a stacked team.”
Herkimer’s Sam Sherry led his team with 18 points but couldn’t keep up with the relentless offense of Boeheim’s Army, which featured a total of 27 assists on 38 made baskets. The team’s depth was evident, as every player who entered the game scored.
Boeheim’s Army will face off against fourth-seeded We Are D3 in the second round on Monday night at 8 p.m., with the game broadcast live on FS2. The matchup comes after We Are D3 defeated Laynes Hope 75-71 in their opening game.
“We are excited to continue our journey in this tournament,” said Boeheim. “It’s great to be back home.”
Recent Posts
- US Vice President JD Vance Plans Family Trip to Cotswolds
- Boeheim’s Army Dominates Herkimer Originals in TBT Opener
- Quaxly Takes Center Stage for Pokémon GO Community Day on July 20
- Padres Rotate DH Position as Series Against Nationals Continues
- Yankees Promote Top Prospect Rafael Flores to Triple-A
- Pumas Seek Goalkeeper Amid Early Tournament Struggles
- Colton Herta Takes Pole for Grand Prix of Toronto Amid Ferrucci’s Crash
- 2025 Open Championship Set to Begin at Royal Portrush
- Nationals Show Resilience with Win After Frustrating Loss
- Bob Bubka, Legendary Golf Broadcaster, Passes Away
- Phillies Face Angels in Crucial Sunday Showdown
- Hillsborough County Issues Heat Advisory as Temperatures Soar
- Scottie Scheffler Leads 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush
- Lozano and Juárez Clash in Pumas vs. Pachuca Showdown
- Shannon Sharpe Settles $50 Million Lawsuit Amid Controversy
- Monaco Celebrates with Family and Tradition on July 19
- Desmond Ridder Returns to Bengals After NFL Journey
- Adam Pearce Trolly Trolls Fans with Fake WWE Exit Announcement
- Orioles Face Rays Seeking to End Losing Streak
- Garcia Suffers Driver Mishap, Still Performs Strong at The Open