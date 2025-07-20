Boeheim’s Army Dominates Herkimer Originals in TBT Opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buddy Boeheim led Boeheim’s Army to a convincing 97-71 victory over the Herkimer Originals in the first round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on Saturday night at SRC Arena, located on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

The top-seeded Boeheim’s Army, a team primarily composed of Syracuse alumni, controlled the game from the start, never trailing throughout the match. Boeheim and Elijah Hughes combined for 45 points, including 12 made three-pointers. Boeheim finished the game with 24 points, making 7 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Army shot an impressive 62.1% from three-point range, connecting on 18 of 29 attempts. Their overall shooting was nearly as strong, hitting 62.3% of their field goals. Hughes contributed 21 points, while Jacob Gilyard and Jimmy Boeheim each scored 10 points, with Gilyard adding 11 assists for a double-double.

Herkimer managed to close the gap to nine points by the end of the first quarter, but Boeheim’s Army pulled away in the second, leading 48-31 at halftime. A 13-2 run to start the third quarter put the game well out of reach, with the Army pushing their lead to as much as 30 points.

“It was a super cool experience,” said Damien Call, a former player for Herkimer who finished with four points. “They shot the heck out of it. They’re a stacked team.”

Herkimer’s Sam Sherry led his team with 18 points but couldn’t keep up with the relentless offense of Boeheim’s Army, which featured a total of 27 assists on 38 made baskets. The team’s depth was evident, as every player who entered the game scored.

Boeheim’s Army will face off against fourth-seeded We Are D3 in the second round on Monday night at 8 p.m., with the game broadcast live on FS2. The matchup comes after We Are D3 defeated Laynes Hope 75-71 in their opening game.

“We are excited to continue our journey in this tournament,” said Boeheim. “It’s great to be back home.”