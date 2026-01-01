Boeing to Enhance B-52 Bombers with $2.04 Billion Engine Upgrade Contract

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Boeing Defense Systems has secured a $2.04 billion contract to modernize the B-52 Bombers as part of the Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP). This announcement was made on December 30, 2025, and represents a significant investment in upgrading the nation’s oldest bomber aircraft.

The contract, awarded by the Pentagon, entails system integration, modification, and testing of two B-52 aircraft with newly designed engines and related subsystems. The work is set to continue through 2033, with efforts taking place at multiple sites including Port San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Seattle, and Indianapolis.

This initiative aims to keep the B-52 strategic bomber operational through 2050 and beyond. The Department of Defense revealed that Boeing had completed ground integration and initial checks for a new radar system at Port San Antonio earlier this month.

The project’s funding will be distributed incrementally, starting with approximately $35.8 million allocated from fiscal 2026 research, development, test, and evaluation funds. Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma is overseeing the contract.

The B-52, designed and built by Boeing, has served in the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years. The aircraft currently uses Pratt & Whitney TF33 engines, which will be replaced with more efficient Rolls-Royce F130 engines. These enhancements are part of a broader modernization strategy to ensure the B-52 remains a key component of U.S. military strength.

As part of this program, the B-52 will also receive an upgrade to its radar systems. The new radar, named AN/APQ-188, is similar to the technology used in F/A-18 and F-15 aircraft.

Boeing and Rolls-Royce have collaborated on this project and have invested significantly in research and development. The first modified B-52H aircraft is expected to be delivered by the end of 2028, marking a critical step in modernizing this essential airpower asset.