Boeing Secures $2.8 Billion Space Force Contract for New Satellites

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Space Force announced on July 3, 2025, that it awarded Boeing a contract worth $2.8 billion to develop a new suite of secure satellites as part of the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) program. This contract aims to enhance communications for national security missions.

Boeing secured the contract after surpassing Northrop Grumman in a competitive bid. The funding will initially cover the production of two satellites, with options for the Space Force to purchase two additional units, enhancing the military’s satellite capabilities.

“The U.S. needs a strategic national security architecture that works without fail, with the highest level of protection and capability,” said Kay Sears, Boeing’s vice president and general manager for Space, Intelligence and Weapons systems. “We designed an innovative system to provide guaranteed communication to address an evolving threat environment in space.”

The ESS satellites will replace the old Advanced Extremely High Frequency constellation, bringing improved resilience and cyber features. Boeing is expected to deliver the first two satellites by 2031, with the full program completion anticipated in 2033.

In conjunction with the contract announcement, the Space Force revealed it would cancel the Protected Tactical SATCOM–Resilient (PTS-R) program. This decision aligns with the agency’s new strategy to prioritize faster deliveries of secure satellite communications.

The new approach is described as a family-of-systems framework, emphasizing quick delivery of anti-jamming capabilities through existing technologies. While PTS-R is canceled, other projects like Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global will continue to be part of the military’s communication framework.

The Space Force believes this new strategy will lower costs and minimize risks in future contracts. Initial prototypes from the Protected Tactical SATCOM line are expected to launch next year, keeping the SATCOM capabilities robust.

Boeing’s recent contract win underscores its significant role in the Department of Defense’s future satellite communications landscape, boosting its portfolio in national security initiatives.