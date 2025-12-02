Boeing Secures $4.7 Billion Apache Helicopter Deal with U.S. Army

ARLINGTON, Va. — Boeing Co. announced on December 2, 2025, that it has secured a substantial $4.7 billion contract from the U.S. Army. This deal will see the production of 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters for Poland, making it the largest Apache order ever placed by a country outside the United States.

This agreement reflects Boeing’s ongoing growth in its international defense business. Industry analysts interpret the contract as a positive indicator of Boeing’s expanding portfolio of military orders, which include recent deals with Gulf Air and flydubai.

Despite a turbulent month for Boeing’s stock—trading around $186.46, down 21% over three months—investors may find the latest contract a sign of potential recovery. Boeing’s shareholder return over the last year stands at 19.1%, showcasing some measure of investor confidence amid ongoing operational challenges.

Boeing’s current share price remains significantly lower than its estimated fair value of $245, suggesting that analysts view the stock as undervalued. As global middle-class populations grow and more people fly, demand for Boeing’s aircraft is expected to increase, possibly boosting revenue and profit margins in the long term.

However, Boeing still faces hurdles. Persistent production delays and elevated debt levels could hinder its ability to achieve stable earnings growth. This concern is particularly emphasized in light of the company’s mixed financial performance, which included a $4.9 billion charge due to delays with the 777X program.

Furthermore, the U.S. Air Force has also recently signed a $2.4 billion contract for additional KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tankers, contributing more than $7 billion in military work to Boeing’s defense division. However, the company must navigate the potential pitfalls of fixed-price contracts that may affect profit margins if costs escalate.

As Boeing moves forward, stakeholders will closely monitor the execution of these new contracts and the ongoing recovery from past challenges. Analysts believe that careful management could provide Boeing with opportunities for substantial growth in the defense sector.