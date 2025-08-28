Boise State Faces South Florida in College Football Opener

Boise, Idaho — The 2025 college football season kicks off in earnest on Thursday, Aug. 28, with 17 exciting games, including a notable matchup between No. 25 Boise State and South Florida. Last year’s playoff contenders, the Broncos are looking to start the season strong against a rebuilding Bulls team.

In addition to the Boise State game, significant matchups include Nebraska facing Cincinnati and East Carolina taking on North Carolina State. Each of these games offers fans a thrilling start to the college football year.

“This is a huge week for college football as teams look to establish themselves,” said Tyler Everett, a sports betting analyst. “With multiple compelling games, it’s a great time to jump into the action.”

Boise State and South Florida will kick off this opener at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, and fans can expect a closely contested game. Both teams have high hopes, making this matchup critical as they aim to set the tone for their seasons.

