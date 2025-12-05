Boise State Faces UNLV in Mountain West Championship Rematch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State will host UNLV for the 2025 Mountain West Football Championship on Friday, Dec. 5, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT on FOX.

This marks the third consecutive season the Broncos and Rebels will meet for the Mountain West title. Both teams finished the regular season with 6-2 records in conference play, leading to a tiebreaker that favored Boise State due to their previous victory over UNLV.

In their last meeting on Oct. 18, Boise State secured a decisive 56-31 win. The game started close, with Boise leading 28-24 at halftime, but they extended their lead with four straight touchdowns. This continuation of the rivalry has fans anticipating whether this championship game will mirror their last encounter.

Boise State has dominated this rivalry, winning the last 10 matchups and 12 of 15 overall. The last time UNLV defeated Boise was in 1976. This championship game will be significant as Boise State prepares to transition to the Pac-12 next season.

UNLV, under first-year head coach Dan Mullen, comes into the championship with a 10-2 record. They recently defeated Nevada 42-17, showcasing their improved performance and seeking their first conference title.

Boise State won its last two regular-season games, including a thrilling 25-24 victory against Utah State. Although the Broncos have played without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen due to injury, they remain determined to secure a third consecutive MW title.

Tickets for the championship game are available starting at $35 through BroncoSports.com. Both teams aim to make history with this match, as Boise State seeks their sixth Mountain West championship.