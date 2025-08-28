Boise State’s Sire Gaines Named to Freshman of the Year Watch List

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State running back Sire Gaines has been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List, according to the Maxwell Football Club‘s announcement on August 26, 2025. Gaines, a redshirt freshman, is also on watch lists for the Comeback Player of the Year and the prestigious Doak Walker Award.

Last season, Gaines displayed his skills in three games, rushing for 156 yards on 20 carries, while also catching three passes for 44 yards. Notably, he scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown and a 17-yard touchdown reception during the Broncos’ 56-45 victory over Georgia Southern, which earned him Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors.

In addition to his recent accolades, Gaines was recognized by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, who named him to the Preseason All-Mountain West First Team. Boise State’s overall recruiting success is evident as several players are featured in various watch lists this season.

The Broncos kick off their season this Thursday at 3:30 PM against South Florida, highlighting Gaines’s potential impact as they strive for a successful year on the field.