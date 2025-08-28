Sports
Boise State’s Sire Gaines Named to Freshman of the Year Watch List
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State running back Sire Gaines has been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List, according to the Maxwell Football Club‘s announcement on August 26, 2025. Gaines, a redshirt freshman, is also on watch lists for the Comeback Player of the Year and the prestigious Doak Walker Award.
Last season, Gaines displayed his skills in three games, rushing for 156 yards on 20 carries, while also catching three passes for 44 yards. Notably, he scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown and a 17-yard touchdown reception during the Broncos’ 56-45 victory over Georgia Southern, which earned him Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors.
In addition to his recent accolades, Gaines was recognized by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, who named him to the Preseason All-Mountain West First Team. Boise State’s overall recruiting success is evident as several players are featured in various watch lists this season.
The Broncos kick off their season this Thursday at 3:30 PM against South Florida, highlighting Gaines’s potential impact as they strive for a successful year on the field.
Recent Posts
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production
- Genshin Impact 5.8 Reveals Deep Lore and Surprising Truths