Boise and Treasure Valley Prepare for Upcoming Fourth of July Celebrations

BOISE, Idaho — Cities across the Treasure Valley are finalizing their plans for celebrating Independence Day this Fourth of July. The festivities promise food, festivities, and spectacular fireworks displays, marking this annual celebration.

In Boise, the city will host its fireworks show on July 4 at dusk. Festivities at Ann Morrison Park will begin at 6 p.m., featuring a variety of food vendors alongside beer and wine sales for those 21 and older. The fireworks show will be synchronized to music broadcast on 107.1 Hank FM. Vehicle access to the park will be restricted all day, with alternative parking available at several nearby locations, including Capitol Terrace and City Centre.

Garden City will also celebrate with the Boise Hawks hosting the Billings Mustangs from July 3 to 6 at Memorial Stadium. Fireworks will light up the sky following the games on July 3, 4, and 5, starting at 7:05 p.m. Tickets range from $16 to $34 and can be purchased at the stadium or online.

Meridian‘s holiday celebrations kick off at 4 p.m. with local food trucks and live music. Fireworks are scheduled for about 10:20 p.m. from the east side of the Meridian Speedway, but the Bark Park will close early for the display.

Eagle will hold its Eagle Fun Days on June 27 and 28, but will not have fireworks this year due to budget constraints. However, the city offers a family fun night with rides and games on June 27.

Kuna will host its fireworks show at Bernie Fisher Park around 10 p.m. on July 4, with festivities including food trucks and music starting at 6 p.m.

Star will kick off the holiday with a Firecracker 5K race at 8 a.m. on July 4, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. The race entry fee accepts patriotic attire, and food vendors will be available in the park throughout the celebrations.

Nampa‘s God and Country Festival will include live music and fireworks starting at dusk on July 2 at the Amphitheater, with admission being free, although there is a $5 parking fee.

Caldwell‘s celebrations will commence with a parade at 9 a.m. on July 4, proceeding to a car show and vendor fair at Memorial Park. The fireworks display is set for dusk at Brothers Park.

Fireworks regulations vary by city, with strict rules against personal fireworks in several locations. Officials are reminding residents to handle fireworks safely and adhere to noise ordinances. The public is encouraged to attend organized displays rather than setting off their own to ensure the safety of all.