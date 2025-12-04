Boise State and Utah State Face Off in Crucial Championship Showdown

LOGAN, Utah – Boise State and Utah State are set to meet in a pivotal Mountain West Conference clash tonight at 4 p.m. ET. The game could determine which team advances to next week’s Mountain West Championship Game.

The Broncos (7-4, 5-2 MWC) need a victory to remain in contention for the championship, while the Aggies (6-5, 4-3 MWC) aim to secure their own shot at the title. A loss for Boise State would eliminate them from the title race, although they could still pursue bowl eligibility.

Head Coach Spencer Danielson has guided the Broncos to a strong away record this season, including a three-point edge over their opponents. Quarterback Maddux Madsen leads an offense that ranks 11th nationally in time of possession, averaging 33 minutes and 1 second per game.

Boise State holds the key to their destiny tonight, needing a solid defensive performance to keep their title hopes alive. Meanwhile, Utah State boasts an impressive perfect 5-0 record at home this season, giving them a boost of confidence as they look to claim a win against Boise State for the first time since 2000.

Utah State struggles nationally in time of possession, ranking 122nd with an average of 28 minutes per game. They will need to accelerate their pace and avoid lengthy drives against Boise State’s methodical style. Playing at Merlin Olsen Field will also introduce factors like altitude and crowd noise to the contest.

The outcome is significant for both teams. The winner likely advances to the Mountain West Championship Game, while the loser may face less appealing bowl game prospects. Boise State is motivated to keep their playoff dreams alive, while Utah State aims to demonstrate their competitiveness in the title conversation.

As past matchups illustrate, the Aggies have not defeated the Broncos since 2000, losing the last nine games. However, their home advantage could disrupt that trend. Boise State is favored by 3.5 points, indicating their strength, but surprises are common in college football.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 4 p.m. ET on CBS, marking a critical game for both programs as they strive for postseason aspirations.